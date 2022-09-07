Quavo & TakeOff Are The Active Migos In Motion

CLOSE
Welp since the cat is out of the bag, it seems as if the Migos will not be dropping another joint album anytime soon. Although that doesn’t mean
you wont hear from new music. However its Quavo and TakeOff dropping new heat soon soon. On the flip side it sounds like Offset is remaining busy outside
balancing daddy duty and dropping his own solo project. No major confirmation as to why the Migos split , but at least more music is still in the works. Press play to hear Quavo
tease and ask fans what exactly they are wanting first .
