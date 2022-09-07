Quavo & TakeOff Are The Active Migos In Motion

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Welp since the cat is out of the bag, it seems as if the Migos will not be dropping another joint album anytime soon. Although that doesn’t mean

you wont hear from new music. However its Quavo and TakeOff dropping new heat soon soon. On the flip side it sounds like Offset is remaining busy outside

balancing daddy duty and dropping his own solo project. No major confirmation as to why the Migos split , but at least more music is still in the works. Press play to hear Quavo

tease and ask fans what exactly they are wanting first .

