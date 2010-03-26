WTF? Rev Run Tells Daughter To Quit School & "Get That Paper"

In a recent interview with XXL.com Rev Run spoke on his son Diggy Simmon’s rap dreams.

Last week Diggy signed a deal with Atlantic records after he burst on the rap scene with a video where he rhymed over Nas’s “Made You Look.”

When asked if he’s worried about Diggy only being 15-years-old and choosing to enter the entertaining world he said,

“Never, I don’t discourage nobody in my house. This is an entertainment house. My daughter Angela was in college, she was like, ‘Daddy, I don’t know what to do, I’m getting straight A’s in college, but Pastries is taking off.’ I’m like, ‘Peace college, go take your butt down to the sneaker office and go get that paper…that’s your college… We’ll get back to school’, Pastries is doing millions.”

Run also adds that he was in college when legendary group Run DMC became popular.