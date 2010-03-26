CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

WTF? Rev Run Tells Daughter To Quit School & "Get That Paper"

0 reads
Leave a comment

In a recent interview with XXL.com Rev Run spoke on his son Diggy Simmon’s rap dreams.

Last week Diggy signed a deal with Atlantic records after he burst on the rap scene with a video where he rhymed over Nas’s “Made You Look.”

When asked if he’s worried about Diggy only being 15-years-old and choosing to enter the entertaining world he said,

“Never, I don’t discourage nobody in my house. This is an entertainment house. My daughter Angela was in college, she was like, ‘Daddy, I don’t know what to do, I’m getting straight A’s in college, but Pastries is taking off.’ I’m like, ‘Peace college, go take your butt down to the sneaker office and go get that paper…that’s your college… We’ll get back to school’, Pastries is doing millions.”

Run also adds that he was in college when legendary group Run DMC became popular.

“I was in college when Run-D.M.C. started to hit, but I had to take a leave of absence. I’ve been absent ever since.”

GALLERY: Angela Simmons & Rob Kardashian, Pedicure Pals?

Kardashian & Simmons Clans Squash Relationship Rumors

angela simmons , Education , reverend run , run-dmc

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 5 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 5 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close