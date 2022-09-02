T.i. Addresses His Son Recent Behavior Activity

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to T.i. to keep it real at all times no matter who it is or for. Recently one of T.i.’s son has been on a downward spine of making bad choices. This comes within the same year King was

seen on the internet in violent altercation at Waffle House. T.i. respectively ask the public to not leave father advice to his son on his social media page. His son has had all the talks and

disciplinary acts.

Follow (@Pskillzflo) P-skillz on all platforms,