Dj Khaled Hit The Club Like This

Leave it up to perhaps the most popular Dj in the game hitting the club. Yes you guessed it DJ Khaled is smashing the gas , why maybe because “God Did”.

Press play and peep the energy Take off and Quavo matched to provide the ultimate video visual. An Eddie Murphy sample remixed for the masses . Welcome to the “Party” official music video.

Watch all the random characters pop out and party with the crew. Barn dudes, elderly white ladies with stacks of cash and more.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)