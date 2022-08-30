Glorilla Met Snoop Dogg Then This Happen

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
From the bottom to the top in a short 12 months Glorilla is attacking everything opportunity thrown her way from live performances to celebrity award shows. Press play and peep this
young memphis age rapper on her to the top, courtesy of a catchy song & a cosign from Yo Gotti. Snoop Dog even showed love and hopped in a candid moment to help cosign her “Lets Go
movement”
Follow Ya P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms for more NEWS YOU CAN USE.