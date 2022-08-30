Glorilla Met Snoop Dogg Then This Happen

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From the bottom to the top in a short 12 months Glorilla is attacking everything opportunity thrown her way from live performances to celebrity award shows. Press play and peep this

young memphis age rapper on her to the top, courtesy of a catchy song & a cosign from Yo Gotti. Snoop Dog even showed love and hopped in a candid moment to help cosign her “Lets Go

movement”

Follow Ya P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms for more NEWS YOU CAN USE.