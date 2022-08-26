Beat Banger of The Week: Young Nation:A$$ Dumb [VIDEO]

It’s a Young Nation takeover! Dallas rap duo Young Nation premiere a brand new video for their latest single, A$$ Dumb featuring Louisiana rapper Nina Laretta, Friday. This single comes from their most recent mixtape, Nation or Nothing Vol. 1. produced by Digi Norm and Alex The Engineer.

Some say it’s a comeback, but B. Reed and Foolie have been making big noise quietly working on various projects. Nation fans are excited to hear more new music from Young Nation coming soon, as they are a true staple to the Dallas music and dance scene. Check out the video below and comment!