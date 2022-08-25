Dallas Tattoo Artist Nychelle Elise Joins Black Ink Crew

Dallas native and former Ink Master Nychelle Elise is skyrocketing into stardom now taking her talents to New York to create with the Black Ink Crew!

The tattoo artist is also embarking on another journey shaking up the hip-hop world with her latest EP ‘Rare Form’ released in July. Both talents have fused together in a peculiar yet perfect harmony landing her on the stage with big names in Hollywood like Schoolboy Q, Key Glock, and Tay Money.

Although she’s a fresh face on the scene, Nychelle’s passion and genuine aura is gaining her support across the world! Check out her full interview with 97.9 the Beat’s Jazzi Black as she discusses this chapter of her life as an all around creative.

