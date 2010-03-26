CLOSE
RUMOR: Are Rihanna & Matt Moving In Together?

Rihanna has reportedly asked her boyfriend Matt Kemp to move into her LA home.

The singer was linked with Kemp, who plays baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers, back in January when they went on vacation to Mexico together. However the pair have always said they were just friends.

A source told Star magazine,

“Matt is very happy to be moving in with Rihanna. He knew it was only a matter of time before Rihanna moved him in. He wants to make her happy. He had boxes of his things brought over in mid-March. He’s training in Arizona now, but when he’s back he’ll be at her place. He’s keeping his house, to see how things go, but they are so in love.”

RiRi Confronted “Bad Girl” Who Said She Deserved Beating

GALLERY: Rihanna Visits Matt Kemp At Spring Training

Rihanna Spends Almost A Mil On Her Looks

