The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wow the legendary rapper slash actor T.I. is back outside but inside the court room. Press play to see whats really going on or at least what it sounds like is going on.

Even T.i.’s First lady Tiny was present as well. Peep the threads that T.i. chose to wear for this unusual internet outing. Court case pending otw or nah ?

Follow P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo ) Tune in Weekdays 3 to 7 pm