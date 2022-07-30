The Lets Goooo Female Rapper Glorilla Addresses Detroit Threats

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The birthday girl calls out Detroit security for allegedly sending threats to Glorilla and her entourage before they entered the building. Press play to her the full break downas why Glorilla didn’t appreciate the hospitality. In the crazy world we live in, having a cautious mind set once you hear the words “You ain’t going home tonight”, may cause a automatic different type of energy when it comes to performing in a new venue. Yo Gotti’s female artist from the CMG, isn’t let a little hate rain on her parade, she’s back on stage new city tonight.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)