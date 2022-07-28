Lil Baby & Dj Khaled Link Ups Look Like This

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Well hard work pays off if you ask DJ Khaled or even the ATL rap hero Lil Baby. Press play and peep the non stop lifestyle of the two biggest names in the hip hop culture. Helicopter

flights to Private Jets peep the vibes and energy amongst the whole staff. No sleep, verse touring the world, while riding 4 wheelers and making money at the same time. Early mornings

turning into late nights. New album on the way courtesy of the “God Did” Dj /producer Dj Khaled himself. Mean while Lil Baby aka Dominque is stacking up the bank with features.

