Megan Thee Stallion & Moneybagg On Live Together Again

Wow who ever thought we would see these two ex couple stars chatting on live face to face. Megan Thee Stallion seems to be the progresser while Moneybag has “Time today”.

Press play and peep the vibes and energy going back & forth between the two. Ari Fletcher the new boo of Money Bagg is mentioned as well. A whole lotta boat talk going on, but only

if Megan flys the plane. Friendly ex talk or post flirting?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)