Did Diddy Just Get Caught Slippin While Sippin

Bad Boy For Life he can’t be stopped . Check out Diddy having a friendly fun in the sun day while on live. Meet momma dukes to the left. Showing off a quick

outfit flex then back to the motivational life vibes. Diddy is the goat on a variety of levels  so when the cameras rolling he’s always on his A game. On the flip side

the way this young lady seems to catch a off guard camera time during the pan left. The internet automatically threw the side chick zone in motion. Only because Yung Miami

from City Girls wasn’t present.

