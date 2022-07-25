Did Diddy Just Get Caught Slippin While Sippin

CLOSE
Bad Boy For Life he can’t be stopped . Check out Diddy having a friendly fun in the sun day while on live. Meet momma dukes to the left. Showing off a quick
outfit flex then back to the motivational life vibes. Diddy is the goat on a variety of levels so when the cameras rolling he’s always on his A game. On the flip side
the way this young lady seems to catch a off guard camera time during the pan left. The internet automatically threw the side chick zone in motion. Only because Yung Miami
from City Girls wasn’t present.