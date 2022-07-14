Boosie Got Pulled Over Full Video Here

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like the Louisiana may be filing charges against Georgia police department. Press play to hear and watch the full video of the traffic stop. It apparently started

due to tinted windows. Boosie isn’t going for the routine traffic window check. Watch for yourself and be your own judge. Boosie grows aggravated due to the officers choice to search the

vehicle and make a regular violation a full situation. According to a reliable source Boosie was cut free with a few citations and warnings .

