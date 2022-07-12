Big Freedia Talks College Hill!

Did you hear that College Hill is back?! Since the first episode aired in 2004, the series is revived with a plot twist that includes some of your favorite celebrities and ACTUALLY going to class! See the trailer below!

Midday personality Jazzi Black got to catch up with one of the cast members, the “Queen of Bounce music “Big Freedia, as she gets a chance to experience Houston’s HBCU, Texas Southern University! She talks being excited to see Nene Leakes in the house, getting to know Dreamdoll, and admits the cast “did” run Stacey Dash off the set-but it wasn’t intentional. Freedia even spit a HBCU freestyle to Big Tuck’s “Not a Stain on Me!” Check out the full interview here!

