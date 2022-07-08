Simone Biles Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Texas native Simone Biles continues to make us proud y’all! Her list of accolades including ESPN’s Woman of the Year for 2016, TIME’s 2021 Athlete of the Year, and being the Most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast ever with 32 World/Olympic medals, has officially reached new heights as President Biden awarded the gymnast with the Presidential Medal of Freedom!

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to post the exciting news, and shared how speechless she was about the whole thing!

Check out more of our shining star below!

