With Abortion Rights Under Attack, Time To Rewatch Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’

Since the Supreme Court‘s conservative majority struck down constitutional protections for abortion, many people across the country have been talking about the broader implications of the decision. Given the reliance on the 14th Amendment in deciding Roe v. Wade, it might be worth people watching the Netflix Docuseries “Amend: The Fight for America” about the 14th Amendment and the fight for equality in America.

Hosted by actor Will Smith, “Amend” features a mix of advocates, academics and celebrities in an engaging conversation. And don’t hold the Oscar slap against this docuseries. It’s an informative walk through one of the most impactful constitutional amendments.

While the entire Netflix series is an eye-opening discussion, Episode Four, entitled “Control,” is about the fight for women’s rights in the 1970s. Part of that battle gave the nation the decision in Roe establishing that there was a constitutionally protected right to privacy that covered abortion.

Decided by the Supreme Court in 1973, Roe established a right to privacy under the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause protecting the right to abortion. As explained by Chicago’s NBC affiliate, the Court determined the privacy right protected by the Due Process Clause extends to the right to an abortion. (Read more here).

But the decision in Dobbs rejects that proposition, instead relying on centuries-old logic to undermine the rights of people to bodily autonomy. Also, the alarming concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas signaled it was time to revisit decisions similarly relying on the 14th Amendment. As many advocates have warned for years, conservatives will not stop at abortion with same-sex marriage, contraception use and other related provisions possibly on the proverbial chopping block.

Leadership from the Center for Reproductive Rights, which served as lead counsel in the Dobbs case, dismissed the assurances from Supreme Court Justices that the decision was limited to abortion only.

As previously reported by NewsOne, during a press conference Friday, Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup stressed that this was the first time the Supreme Court decided to strip away established rights.

“Its impact is going to reverberate beyond abortion no matter what the majority tried to say about that, putting at risk constitutional protections for the use of contraception, intimate sexual relationships and the right to marry and other intensely personal decisions that people expect to be able to make for themselves under our Constitution and in a free society,” Northup explained.

If you don’t have Netflix, the whole series is available on the streaming giant’s YouTube page.

With Abortion Rights Under Attack, Time To Rewatch Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’ was originally published on newsone.com