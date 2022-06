The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Well Fathers Day brings out the best men on one of the best holidays ever. Add Lil Baby aka lil Dominique ceo of 4PF (4 Pockets Full) was live from the stage.

The pastor made it be known that Lil Baby was a product of that congregation. Press play to find out what Lil Baby had to say .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)