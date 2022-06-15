Justin Bieber Face Paralysis is Getting Better

Of course we do! The ‘Beliebers’ are definitely calling doctors about Justin who just 5 days ago, took to social media to share about his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The singer has since cancelled shows for his upcoming tour and appearances. The disease is “estimated to occur in five out of every 100,000 people each year in the United States. It affects males and females equally, and accounts for approximately 7% of all cases of acute facial paralysis. RHS can occur at any age, but is most common in older people, in their 60s and 70s” according to MedPage Today. Check out the Biebs talking about his current status below!

His supermodel wife Hailey Bieber was a guest on Good Morning America today, and reassured fans that even though its tough, Justin is making progress and is expected to make a full recovery.

