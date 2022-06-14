Trick Daddy Slams Leadership Of ‘White Bigot’ Gov. Ron DeSantis: “He Forgot About Us”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Florida has always been a place of unpredictable behavior when it comes to race relations, from random rants and attacks by racists to the recent controversial bills passed by state House Reps that limit how race and gender are currently taught in schools.

Self-proclaimed King Of Miami and rap veteran Trick Daddy recently spoke on how he thinks Florida is doing under the leadership of Ron DeSantis, and let’s just say he’s got “nann” thing nice to say about the good ol’ gov.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While appearing on TMZ‘s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Trick Daddy made it very clear that he’s got big issues with the way DeSantis has been executing his power as governor of Florida ever since being elected in 2019. “It’s getting more expensive to live in my state of Florida,” the Thugs Are Us emcee proclaimed, also adding, “they’ve knocked on people’s doors in the last couple of months and told them that their rent is moving up $400 [to] $500 dollars — that’s a lot of damn money for someone that’s living low-class!”

When Harper makes a quip about the sanity of DeSantis, Trick doubled down while also taking partial blame as a Florida resident, going on to declare, “we let [DeSantis] in and we let his family in and we accepted him for what he was, and he came in and thought he was a white bigot; he thinks he’s a white European bigot.” His rant continued with more critique on the Republican politician, reminding DeSantis that he’s an “other” too given his Italian heritage. “He forgot about the struggle, forgot about us,” Trick said to cap off his opinion on the subject, not without pointing the finger back at those who didn’t vote by adding, “We did that!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch Trick Daddy’s full interview on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper below, and let us know if you think the rap icon has a point on how Ron DeSantis is handling things in the Sunshine State:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Trick Daddy Slams Leadership Of ‘White Bigot’ Gov. Ron DeSantis: “He Forgot About Us” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com