The Nineteen: Meet Akwete Tyehimba CEO of Pan African Connection

This Juneteenth Radio One Dallas will celebrate 19 remarkable individuals who have made an impact on Dallas/ Ft. Worth black community through business leadership, community outreach or dedication to evolving the culture. Tune in each day leading up to Juneteenth as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts in serving community.

THE NINETEEN

On Day 2 of “The Nineteen” we’d like to introduce you to Akwete Tyehimba, CEO of one of the largest online retail African Art galleries in the world specializing in books on the history, health and forward movement of black people. Their vision is to connect African people scattered globally with our great history, culture and collective strength, uniting Africa and African Peoples, and the upliftment of humanity worldwide.

Tyehimba started this store with her late husband Bandele Tyehimba 30 years ago in Oak Cliff, Texas. He envisioned to start an institution and vehicle

to organize his people around Africa and pan-africanism and use it as a tool to immerse the Dallas/ Ft. Worth community in the rich history and culture.

“Let your history guide you, If you let someone else history guide you, it may guide you down a path of exploitation.” says owner Tyehimba.

Upon walking in this Dallas bookstore you can expect a supreme shopping experience plus an educational experience all awhile shopping clothing, artifacts, books, cloths, fabrics, educational puzzles, history and flash cards, jewelry, natural hair products, oils, posters, paintings and photo albums.

P.A.N offers African dancing, drumming, poetry, STEM, cooking and educational classes and more. Be sure to visit P.A.C over the next month and educate yourself in celebration of Juneteenth.

Follow Pan African Connection at:

Instagram:Pac_Dallas

Facebook:Pan African Connection

Website: www.panaffricanconnection.com