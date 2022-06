The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The one and only Mr. Whats Poppin’ aka Jack Harlow is officially 85 South Verified, after this interview. Press play for the vibes, and topics discussed in regards to Harlow’s back ground.

Louisville , Kentucky native speaks on his come up, and humbleness, in the industry. New Movie alert, plus who and how he got discovered.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)