From the DFW to Atl the one and only Erica Banks @RealEricaBanks goes to the #1 Podcast in the south, with the future Kings of Comedy Karlous Miller, Dc Young Fly, & Chico Bean.

Press play for the vibes and topics covered with Flo Queen. From Production, to new merch, to politics within the industry .

P-skillz @PskillzFlo

