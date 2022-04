The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Check out Big Sean’s huge crowd at Coachella on Friday night! Seems like Big Sean fans had something to prove as they sung every word of “Have Mercy.” Coachella is going on all weekend and there is more to come with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and 21 Savage hitting this stage throughout the weekend.

Source: TMZ

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.