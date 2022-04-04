Did Chloe Bailey Just Break Up With Gunna

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sounds like a little trouble in paradise, according to one of Beyonce‘s proteges Chloe Bailey. Press play for the tea. Chloe goes live and breaks down that yes, she has a projct dropping this

Friday, however its based off a true story. Gunna may be slippin on his pimpin’. Chloe goes in to further detail for the reasoning behind the record “Treat Me Like I Treat Me”. Gunna might want to

treat this princess with the throne she deserves, or be left in the wind. Maybe not a break up but a smoke signals have been sent that Gunna need to step up his romance game .

