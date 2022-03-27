Entertainment News
Travis Scott Returns To The Stage

Ksubi x Travis Scott Collaboration

Source: Courtesy of Ksubi / Courtesy of Ksubi

 

Travis Scott returned to the stage via a private Pre-Oscars party where he rapped and DJ’d a bit. He seemed to be having a good time, laughing, socializing, and drinking. Click here for the video. It was the first time he hit a stage since the November 2021 tragedy at Astroworld in Houston.

Tons of celebrities were in the building including, Leo DiCaprioTobey MaguireVenus and Serena WilliamsTygaYGKaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s daughter, who is also a model.) Kylie Jenner didn’t attend the party with Travis.

Travis is trying his best to live his life and do what he loves, but it’s hard with tons of lawsuits hanging over his head, including two major ones, one for $75 million and another for $2 billion.

 

 

 

