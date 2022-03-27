Travis Scott Returns To The Stage

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Travis Scott returned to the stage via a private Pre-Oscars party where he rapped and DJ’d a bit. He seemed to be having a good time, laughing, socializing, and drinking. Click here for the video. It was the first time he hit a stage since the November 2021 tragedy at Astroworld in Houston.

Tons of celebrities were in the building including, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, YG, Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s daughter, who is also a model.) Kylie Jenner didn’t attend the party with Travis.

Travis is trying his best to live his life and do what he loves, but it’s hard with tons of lawsuits hanging over his head, including two major ones, one for $75 million and another for $2 billion.

