Check out some highlight moments from Judge Ketanji Brown’s hearing to possible become the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court! This will make her the third black person to serve, the sixth woman to serve, and the fourth woman to serve on the current court making it the most number of women to have served at one time in history!

