The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lil Baby and his “Close Friend” Jayda Cheaves aren’t claiming each other these days thanks to twitter, memes, and subliminal messages via social media. Who ever said Jayda and Bow WOWwere a thing, may not have the accurate tea that they think. Press play to hear the vibes and energy she’s bringing. She also addresses the Bow Wow Rumor.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: