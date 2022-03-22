Kodak Black And Donald Trump Link Up Thanks To Ray J

Remember last year when former US President Donald Trump pardoned a few people serving time in the big house? Out of those 73 were names a few of us knew like Lil Wayne as well as Kodak Black, who recently got a chance to tell Trump thank you face-to-face after meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. In 2019 Kodak was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Miami where he was supposed to serve almost four years in the feds. Ever since he was released, Kodak has openly shown support for Trump. In a recent interview the rapper said, “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway. I was still f**kin’ with Trump, but him doing that, it’s like you got all my love and sh*t.” Sources have confirmed rapper and business mogul Ray J made the special phone call happen.

During the visit, the White House also honored Kodak for his help to Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger of Sunrise, Florida who were fatally shot after executing a search warrant in a home of a child pornography suspect. Alfin had a 3-year-old, and Schwartzenberger left two children, 4 and 9 years old, all of which will have their college tuition covered by Kodak. Who knows, maybe we’ll see Kodak entering the political game soon!

