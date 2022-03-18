DPD Busts Oakcliff Residents With Gas Station In Backyard

These gas prices are gas pricing and it seems like Dallas residents are ready to take matters into their own hands. Recently, there has been a spike in gas theft with companies fling reports losing millions of dollars of fuel.

Since 2018, the government has warned citizens about the possibility of identity theft at gas stations when drivers swipe their card at the pump versus going inside the station to pay. In this particular situation, police said the suspects use a skimmer on the gas pump to copy the buyers card information. That data is then sent their personal phones and they use it to create new fake cards to buy gas. That’s not all, DPD has also seized devices used to break gas tank lids at stations to extract hundreds of gallons at a time. Police encourage DFW residents to avoid using the card reader at the pump, and instead pay at the register.

What’s even crazier is what’s happening in Houston! Jerry Thayil, the owner of Fuqua Express gas station has been robbed 3 times in the last week for gas. “The way they did it was very sneaky. They were doing it in front of so many people – so many different customers. They had a trap door in their vehicle and they would put a hose down there and suck it out with the pump. Each time they were there about 15 to 20 minutes … in a high traffic time. In this kind of job, every penny counts. We can’t afford to lose a single more gallon,” Thayil said.

Just a few hours before an alleged fourth robbery attempt, Thayill says he contacted Houston police to give them a hint at what he noticed on his surveillance footage. So far thieves have stolen over 1,000 gallons of gas and he’s hoping to put an end to it immediately. “We had locks on our fill caps. Still they were coming in and … I think they were locking it with their own locks,” Thayil said. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

