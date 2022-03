The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like Bow Wow has bossed up for his 35th Birthday. Enjoying the vibes with the close friends on the water. Press play for the heart to heart toast intro that Bow gives fan

who’ve been rocking with him since day one.

P-skillz Pskillzflo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: