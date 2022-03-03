Tyler Perry Shuts Down Haters, Beyonce Loved ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Just when we thought Madea was gone, she came back with a vengeance in her new movie ‘A Madea Homecoming’ paying homage to Beyonce’s Homecoming Netflix documentary.

In a recent interview with E! News, Perry said “Beyoncé and I talked, yes. [Beyoncé] sent me this text that is just saying, ‘D E A D.'” Now If you haven’t seen the film yet the entire move isn’t centered around Queen Bey, but instead another wild adventure in the life of Madea, her family, and her nephew whose getting ready for his big graduation. Instead the spoof is seen at the end of the movie, check out the short clip below.

During his press run, Perry also revealed that he’s never smoked weed in his life but he had to holler at Mary Jane before filming the big performance!

Check out ‘A Madea Homecoming’ then leave a comment and let us know what you think!

