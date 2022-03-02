Soulja Boy Got Hit With The Okey Doke At Bank Today

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ouch Big Draco aka Soulja Boy got hit with the Okey Doke according to his Instagram live video. Mad at the bank for a $30,000 withdraw instead of the $100,000 would be a understatment.

Who knows what the money would be used for. That’s not our business , however we would like the Youtube goat to get his earnings in the way he wants when he wants. Soulja Boy should

is the social media trending hero when it comes to being the first rapper setting trends. Does this qualify him as the first rapper to get 30 % of the original withdraw from bank and go live in the

same day ? Press play for the immediate mood of the rapper.

