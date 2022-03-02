Results For Texas 2022 Primary Election Are In

Voting season has arrived!

Yesterday, March 1, 2022, marked the official day for about 30 million Texans to have their voice heard as we countdown to the midterm elections in November. The race included seats for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and for U.S. Congress! Winning the Republican nominee for Governor was captured by current Governor Greg Abbot who brought in 1.25 million votes, while former Rep. Beto O’Rourke won the Democratic nominee with 948,745 votes. See the full detailed list for the Governors race here.

This voting season also marks the beginning of new voting laws in Texas, some of which left voters from both major parties frustrated and without a chance to vote.

According to the Dallas Morning News, thousands of mail-in-ballots were rejected due to the new voting laws regarding ID restrictions. This, along with election staff shortages and technical difficulties with voting machines, was enough to discourage a lot of voters in Texas. During early voting Angela Washington, a call center clerk in Houston recalls, “The phone is ringing back to back to back pretty much with concerned voters wanting to know where their ballots are and what’s the status on their applications.” On the bright side, many more residents were determined and still managed to cast their vote. Check out the full list of election results and search your address for personalized results.

