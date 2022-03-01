Hey Texas, Stay Woke And Go Vote!

It’s Election Day in Texas! This race is the first primary in the 2022 midterm election and will include our vote for Governor, Attorney General, U.S. Congress, and more. This election also brings new voting laws passed by Gov. Greg Abbott , some of which include banning drive-thru voting and requirements for assisting voters with disabilities. For Texans who were caught in the wind of redistricting last October, they will also have to double check and research new representatives that may appear on their ballot. Find where to vote near you and whose on the ballot by clicking the link below!

