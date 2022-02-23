Grapevine Family Gets A Special Visit From Shaq

Did you hear Shaquille O’Neal is in the DFW this week making rounds? He came down to visit St. Philip’s School for their Destiny Award luncheon today alongside former Dallas Mavericks coach Avery Johnson! What one lucky family in Grapevine didn’t know, was that he was also coming to see them and gift something special to help make getting around a little easier. Read the post from Karissa Collins, mom of 9 who couldn’t believe Shaq slid in her DM’s!

That’s right, Shaq hooked the family up with a new whip and dinner-for the WHOLE family! See below Mom and the kiddos making fun of all the eyes they get being a big family and having Shaq along for the ride.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A- 3P, Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack , Follow Me on IG @jazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: