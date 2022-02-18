DFW
HomeDFW

Boosie Goes Viral Again From Inside The Bank

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Back at it again Boosie is on your timeline sparking up attention. This time around he’s not at fault for the confusion. Well not yet at least. Bank teller must have not been a fan of “Set it Off” or any of the Louisiana Legends’ catalog. Press play for the real reason for the mix up . Do you think she could have been a bit more understanding due to the nature of the transaction.

Follow P-skillz @PskillzFlo on all platforms.

allstar , bank , boosie , MONEY , Weekend 2022

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close