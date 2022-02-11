(Listen) Community Calendar – SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman Talks Helping Minority Own Businesses And More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie interviews the Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman during her most recent visit to Dallas on the Community Calendar Program. We discuss how the SBA help small minority own businesses locally in Dallas, Black History Month, PPP Loans and more. Check out the interview below:

For more information about the Small Business Administration please visit www.sba.gov

Sephora Launches The Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Kit, Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!