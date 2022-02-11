(Listen) Community Calendar – SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman Talks Helping Minority Own Businesses And More!

CLOSE
Jazze Maxie interviews the Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman during her most recent visit to Dallas on the Community Calendar Program. We discuss how the SBA help small minority own businesses locally in Dallas, Black History Month, PPP Loans and more. Check out the interview below:
For more information about the Small Business Administration please visit www.sba.gov
