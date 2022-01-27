PVAMU Is Taking Over TV Screens Across The Nation

An umbrella won’t help you from The Marching Storm blowing through your TV screens! The second oldest public institution of higher learning in Texas just landed the first ever HBCU docuseries on a mainstream network. See the trailer for the show being featured on The CW!

Jazzi Black, who is an alumni of Prairie View A&M University got to have a fun conversation with senior drum-line captains William and Sheldon Scott, Black Fox dancer Shelbi Durand, and Directors Tim & Shawn Zachery. During the discussion they spoke about what it means to represent HBCU’s on national TV, challenges they faced while filming, and what they hope viewers take away after this marching season.

