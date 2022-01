The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out Memphis superstar Money Bagg Yo Cashing out at the Clear port for a Private Jet. When you go from $2500 a show to $250,000 its safe to say

you have to move and groove different. This is the same person who bought a pet monkey and tiger within the same 6 months, only to get rid of em faster than he gottem.

Press play to peep the paparazzi vibes over seas.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: