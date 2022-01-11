Drake Maybe Dodging Quavo Like Yk Osiris

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It appears that Drake is on a Mia on Quavo. Yk Osiris syndrome may be the new trending phase, to date. If you don’t recall last year in 2021 Yk Osiris was the man with all the celebrity sport betting debt. Drake put Yk on blast while at crib, onIg Live. The tables have turned now that Quavo’s betting team won, and Drake’s didn’t. Press play to see why Quavo hasn’t talk to Drake since the bet.

P-skillz ( Follow @PskillzFlo on All Social Media Platforms )

Also On 97.9 The Beat: