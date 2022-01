The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Somebody maybe getting fired on their day off, for being on tape stealing not boxes but packages, & luggage that belongs to Cardi B. Press play and check out her true inside emotion after taking a break on this source of traveling. Atlanta airport may have some explaining to do. It also smells like a law suit on the way.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

