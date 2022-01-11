Dak Needs Our Help DFW!

Fans are still on a high from the Dallas Cowboys win against the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 last Saturday! Leading the NFC with a 12-5 record, the boys could potentially pull off a spot in the Big Game!

The league was quite impressed with the ever so humble Dak Prescott as he has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for Week 18! If Dak wins, he’ll have a $2,000 donation made in his name to HBCU’s! This will also go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving students of historically black colleges. That’s enough to make anyone want to hit an 8-count!