Watch: Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Comedian D’Lai! Check Him Out At The Arlington Improv This Weekend!

Jazze Maxie interviews comedian D’Lai before his upcoming comedy shows at the Arlington Improv. He talks about COVID-19, how he got into comedy, his son, men cheating and more! Check out this hilarious interview.

You can find out more about D’Lai at https://www.itsdlai.com/ or on IG @itsdlai.

