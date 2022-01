The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Out with the old in with the new, must be a real life statement. Quavo from the Migos has been seen in public with a potential new hunny. This hunny may not have Chris Browns’approval. Although Karrueche is big girl and can handle her own. Vacation vibes in full effect with these two celebs .

P-skillz ( Go Follow @PskillzFlo now on all social media)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: