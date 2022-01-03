It’s Official, Michael Gallup Is Out For The Season

After winning the NFC East, yesterday the “Boys” lost a nail biter to the Arizona Cardinals 25-22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. With the Cowboys taking on the Eagles Jan 8th, the organization confirmed they’ll be without wide receiver Michael Gallup who suffered a torn ACL after scoring the first touchdown of the game in the 2nd quarter. Rumors speculate it could also be his last catch as his 4-year contract is expected to end after the season, and an insider says they aren’t willing to pay an extension for $12-13 million annually.

Here’s a closer look.

Everyone has opinions of course, and here’s what former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush had to say about the dangers of field turf for football players.

Either way, the boys have secured a spot in the Playoffs with Wild-Card games starting January 15 leading up to the SuperBowl in L.A. February 13, 2022 in SoFi Stadium.

