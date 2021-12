The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Its okay to take break every now and then when it comes to your everyday hustle. Check out the Dream Chaser himself Meek Mill, in a exotic hoop session. Press play for the location and vides on Meeks recent get away.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: