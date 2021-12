The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sounds like 2022 will be even bigger year for Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. Press play to see what happened during the baby reveal ceremony.

Excited or nah, see for yourself the vibe after finding out the new care package will be a boy.

(Pskillz @PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: