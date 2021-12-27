D.I.S.D Provides Meals For Students During Holidays

Tis the season to be jolly! Especially when our own school districts take on some extra responsibility to help keep our students in D.I.S.D fed even during the holiday season!

Every year the district manages to pull together meals for kids in need during their Summer Food Service Program, as well as Thanksgiving, Winter, and Spring breaks. In addition to providing nutritious meals, the district also works with local and state farms to provide fresh fruits and vegetables every month. They also have a chance to learn information on its nutrition, how it grows, and about the farm that produced it.

FOR A LIST OF WHERE TO GET YOUR KIDS A FREE MEAL CLICK HERE !

