Future May Have Hurt Soulja Boy’s Feelings With This One

Yup Soulja Boy woun’t be too happy to see another rapper beat him to holiday stunt. Yes Soulja respectfully becomes offended when people get to brag before him. However it appears That Atl legend Future my have left soulja in the past on this holiday flex courtesy of Louis Vuitton. Press play to see what Louis catered to Future, after spending a pretty penny on merchandise for the holiday. Is this a low blow to the rappers delight, or just a sign of thank you.

